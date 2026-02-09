BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE TRUMP EFFECT: A Conversation with Serbia’s Wealthiest Man, Bogolub Karic | Ep 62 | Going Rogue
LaraLogan
LaraLogan
196 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 23 hours ago

Lara traveled to Belgrade, Serbia, where she interviewed one of the country’s most prominent and wealthy businessmen, Bogolub Karic, about the American dream, global migration, and the geopolitical importance of Serbia and the Balkans. The conversation explores the Serbian-American relationship, the legacy of Yugoslavia’s breakup, and the scars left by NATO bombings, while delving into the Bogolub’s experiences as a pioneering entrepreneur under communism, his views on Donald Trump’s policies, and opinions on immigration, national identity, and the shifting power dynamics between the U.S., Russia, and China.


00:00:00 The American Dream: Why Business Leaders Still Believe in the USA 00:05:06 Building the First Private Business in Communist Yugoslavia 00:09:27 From Yugoslavia to the Kremlin: The Family’s Tech Revolution 00:13:15 Economic Miracle: Lessons from Perestroika and Soviet Partnerships 00:18:00 Trump, Putin, and Global Energy: Greenland’s Strategic Future 00:22:20 Gold Cards and Immigration: The Billionaire’s American Investment Plan 00:28:21 Immigration Chaos: How Political Elites Fuel Border Crises 00:36:39 Western Civilization Under Threat: Islamization and National Identity 00:41:51 Trump, Putin, Xi: Are Strong Leaders the Key to Global Peace? 00:49:09 Trump’s Foreign Policy Moves: Arresting World Leaders and Shaping History 00:53:05 Family Fortune & The Real Price of Success: Billions and the American Model 00:59:55 NATO, Strong Leaders, and the Future of Europe



Support the amazing companies that support our show:


MONETARY GOLD

Gold has surpassed $5,000 per oz. Get in now.

Visit https://LaraLovesGold.com or call (800) 888-0807


BLOCKTRUST IRA

Unlock the Crypto Wealth Globalist Wall Street Doesn’t Want YOU to Know About.

For a limited time, get $2,500 in bonus crypto when you open an account.

Visit https://laralogancrypto.com


BLACK FOREST SUPPLEMENTS

Try High Flavanol Cocoa (Stem Cells & Nitric Oxide)

(NEW YEAR NEW ME 40% OFF DEAL)

https://blackforestsupplements.com/LARA


Join the email list and support Lara’s journalism at https://laralogan.com/

Going Rogue with Lara Logan is now available AD-FREE on Substack for Paid Subscribers: https://laralogan.substack.com/subscribe

Subscribe to Lara on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LaraLoganOfficial

Follow Lara Logan on X: https://x.com/laralogan

Follow Bogoljub Karic on X: https://x.com/BogoljubKaric


American Dream, Donald Trump, Immigration Crisis, Serbia Business Tycoon, NATO Bombing, Global Elite Control


All music licensed via Artlist.io


https://bit.ly/goingrogue-ep62

Keywords
donald trumplara logangoing rogue
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
EU accuses TikTok of &#8220;addictive design&#8221; under new digital censorship law

EU accuses TikTok of “addictive design” under new digital censorship law

Belle Carter
White House denies plans for ICE polling place presence but leaves door open

White House denies plans for ICE polling place presence but leaves door open

Belle Carter
Strategic Fumble: How a U.S. Dud Bomb May Have Delivered Iran the Keys to Israel&#8217;s Underground Fortresses

Strategic Fumble: How a U.S. Dud Bomb May Have Delivered Iran the Keys to Israel’s Underground Fortresses

Mike Adams
Radical left-wing groups embrace armed militancy amid anti-ICE protests, watchdog warns

Radical left-wing groups embrace armed militancy amid anti-ICE protests, watchdog warns

Belle Carter
Explosive Epstein emails claim Bill Gates caught STD from &#8220;Russian girls,&#8221; sought antibiotics for Melinda

Explosive Epstein emails claim Bill Gates caught STD from “Russian girls,” sought antibiotics for Melinda

Kevin Hughes
U.S. grows more dependent on foreign mineral imports, USGS report finds

U.S. grows more dependent on foreign mineral imports, USGS report finds

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy