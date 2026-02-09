THE TRUMP EFFECT: A Conversation with Serbia’s Wealthiest Man, Bogolub Karic | Ep 62 | Going Rogue

Lara traveled to Belgrade, Serbia, where she interviewed one of the country’s most prominent and wealthy businessmen, Bogolub Karic, about the American dream, global migration, and the geopolitical importance of Serbia and the Balkans. The conversation explores the Serbian-American relationship, the legacy of Yugoslavia’s breakup, and the scars left by NATO bombings, while delving into the Bogolub’s experiences as a pioneering entrepreneur under communism, his views on Donald Trump’s policies, and opinions on immigration, national identity, and the shifting power dynamics between the U.S., Russia, and China.





00:00:00 The American Dream: Why Business Leaders Still Believe in the USA 00:05:06 Building the First Private Business in Communist Yugoslavia 00:09:27 From Yugoslavia to the Kremlin: The Family’s Tech Revolution 00:13:15 Economic Miracle: Lessons from Perestroika and Soviet Partnerships 00:18:00 Trump, Putin, and Global Energy: Greenland’s Strategic Future 00:22:20 Gold Cards and Immigration: The Billionaire’s American Investment Plan 00:28:21 Immigration Chaos: How Political Elites Fuel Border Crises 00:36:39 Western Civilization Under Threat: Islamization and National Identity 00:41:51 Trump, Putin, Xi: Are Strong Leaders the Key to Global Peace? 00:49:09 Trump’s Foreign Policy Moves: Arresting World Leaders and Shaping History 00:53:05 Family Fortune & The Real Price of Success: Billions and the American Model 00:59:55 NATO, Strong Leaders, and the Future of Europe









Support the amazing companies that support our show:





MONETARY GOLD

Gold has surpassed $5,000 per oz. Get in now.

Visit https://LaraLovesGold.com or call (800) 888-0807





BLOCKTRUST IRA

Unlock the Crypto Wealth Globalist Wall Street Doesn’t Want YOU to Know About.

For a limited time, get $2,500 in bonus crypto when you open an account.

Visit https://laralogancrypto.com





BLACK FOREST SUPPLEMENTS

Try High Flavanol Cocoa (Stem Cells & Nitric Oxide)

(NEW YEAR NEW ME 40% OFF DEAL)

https://blackforestsupplements.com/LARA





Join the email list and support Lara’s journalism at https://laralogan.com/

Going Rogue with Lara Logan is now available AD-FREE on Substack for Paid Subscribers: https://laralogan.substack.com/subscribe

Subscribe to Lara on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LaraLoganOfficial

Follow Lara Logan on X: https://x.com/laralogan

Follow Bogoljub Karic on X: https://x.com/BogoljubKaric





American Dream, Donald Trump, Immigration Crisis, Serbia Business Tycoon, NATO Bombing, Global Elite Control





All music licensed via Artlist.io





https://bit.ly/goingrogue-ep62