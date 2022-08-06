In the Future A.I. Will Run the Prophesied One World Government

The Pete Santilli Show Episode 3071 6PM - with special guest Zach Vorhies (Google Whistleblower) talks with Pete Santilli. Share this interview far and wide!

Learn how to protect your life savings from inflation and an irresponsible government, with Gold and Silver. Go to https://goldcometals.com/TheResistance1776. Convert your 401K or IRA into Gold or Silver. Please do not wait until it's too late!





They are now going to use a Climate Emergency to collapse our energy resources preventing food and supplies from being delivered using diesel or regular gas. The globalists are not going to stop, they have the pedal to the medal. Prepare now!!





I am urging you to get with Goldco and protect your hard-earned savings. Klaus already said they are going to destroy the U.S. dollar, and collapse our food and energy sources. Just look at the news, you do see all the countries rising up due to gas, energy, food, and also bank accounts freezing? You don't think that will come here too, you got another thing coming!





Time is of the essence, over $1 Trillion Dollars in retirement funds (IRA's/401K's) have been lost in the market. The more savings we roll over into gold and silver, the more we can help our fellow Patriots weather this intense storm that's brewing.