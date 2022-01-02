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Matt Baker's Liberty Train - The Truthzilla Podcast
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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86 views • January 02, 2022
Welcome to another episode of Truthzilla. We had the honor of sitting down with Matt Baker, one of the fiercest freedom fighters around, out of Ocean Beach, California. He exploded onto the scene a few months ago with his legendary evisceration of the San Diego City Council with his now famous “HAIL FAUCI!” Speech. This is a fun and entertaining conversation as Matt takes us on a journey discussing all of his activism, shows us one of his music videos and explains how he was recently able to honor the memory of Ashli Babbitt in an extremely powerful way. Make sure you follow Matt here:

Instagram: @MattBaker_Unhinged https://www.instagram.com/mattbaker_unhinged/

Mind Control 2 Major Scam - Full Video https://rumble.com/vf610n-mind-control-2-major-scam-directors-cut.html

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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