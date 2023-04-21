Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr Jay Davidson - "Regain Control of Your Health"
5 views
channel image
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Published 20 hours ago |
Donate

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On
Thursday, April 20, 2023 @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Dr Jay Davidson

Topic: Regain Control of Your Health

https://www.drjaydavidson.com/


Bio

Dr. Jay Davidson is a two-time #1 international best-selling author and was the host of the Chronic Lyme Disease Summits, the Parasite Summit, Viral & Retroviral Summit and The Mitochondrial Summit. He is the co-founder of the practitioner supplement line CellCore Biosciences.


Books: “How to Fix Lyme Disease”

              “5 Steps to Restoring Health Protocol”


Interview Panel



Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com

Quantum Nurse ClikView   https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477

Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/@QuantumNurse



Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path


John Katsavos
Podcast: The Fitness Oracle
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-fitness-oracle/i



Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/

Keywords
healthfreedompoliticsimmunitydetoxificationjusticemedicalherbalcommunitycorecellmitochondriacritical news

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket