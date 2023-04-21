Dr Jay Davidson - "Regain Control of Your Health"

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On

Thursday, April 20, 2023 @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Dr Jay Davidson

Topic: Regain Control of Your Health

https://www.drjaydavidson.com/





Bio

Dr. Jay Davidson is a two-time #1 international best-selling author and was the host of the Chronic Lyme Disease Summits, the Parasite Summit, Viral & Retroviral Summit and The Mitochondrial Summit. He is the co-founder of the practitioner supplement line CellCore Biosciences.





Books: “How to Fix Lyme Disease”

“5 Steps to Restoring Health Protocol”





Interview Panel







Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless

www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com

Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477

Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/@QuantumNurse







Hartmut Schumacher

Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH

https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path



John Katsavos

Podcast: The Fitness Oracle

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-fitness-oracle/i







Roy Coughlan

Podcast: AWAKENING

https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/