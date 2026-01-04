© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Some of you might want to take a close, self-critical look in your mirror.In the United States of America Freedom of Speech is not just for you and those who agree with you. It is for all—yes, even that AMERICAN Pope you cast aspersions, slanders, and insults against. It also applies to him.
#FirstAmendment, #FreedomOfSpeech, #Truth