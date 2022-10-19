Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Democrat Stacey Abrams: Fight Inflation by Killing Unborn Babies
98 views
channel image
TruNews
Published a month ago |

Democrat Stacey Abrams shocked Georgia voters on Wednesday with her far-left extremist views on abortion. When asked a question about inflation, the radical Democrat said abortion was the solution to helping families cope with outrageously high prices for food, fuel, housing, and other necessities. In other words, Ms. Abrams advised pregnant mothers to abort their babies to reduce their cost-of-living expenses.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/19/222


Discover Ten Characteristics Of The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ

Get your copy of 'Final Day!’

https://rickwiles.com/final-day

Keywords
cdctrunewsnew world ordersaudi arabialgbtqputineuropestacey abramsnorth koreamartial lawschoolsturkeyerdogangsarick wilesdavos in the desertdoc burkhartfight inflationextremist viewscdc grantsstudent led clubsnew global world orderbuffer zoneair drills

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket