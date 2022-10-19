Democrat Stacey Abrams: Fight Inflation by Killing Unborn Babies

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Democrat Stacey Abrams shocked Georgia voters on Wednesday with her far-left extremist views on abortion. When asked a question about inflation, the radical Democrat said abortion was the solution to helping families cope with outrageously high prices for food, fuel, housing, and other necessities. In other words, Ms. Abrams advised pregnant mothers to abort their babies to reduce their cost-of-living expenses.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/19/222
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