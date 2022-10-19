Democrat Stacey Abrams: Fight Inflation by Killing Unborn Babies

Democrat Stacey Abrams shocked Georgia voters on Wednesday with her far-left extremist views on abortion. When asked a question about inflation, the radical Democrat said abortion was the solution to helping families cope with outrageously high prices for food, fuel, housing, and other necessities. In other words, Ms. Abrams advised pregnant mothers to abort their babies to reduce their cost-of-living expenses.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/19/222
Discover Ten Characteristics Of The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ
Get your copy of 'Final Day!’
https://rickwiles.com/final-day
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.