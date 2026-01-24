PROJECT BLUEBEAM, WEATHER WARFARE & STAGED RETURN OF CHRIST (1-23-2026)

An historic winter storm is unfolding across the United States and will affect man of the major population centers. A ton of snow and ice will fall across densely populated areas and will case major disruptions throughout much of the eastern and central US. We will see a long duration event with bitterly cold temperatures throughout much of the country. Across the South a lot of sleet and ice will fall. Trees and powerlines will come down, and some will be without power for a very long time. Across the north, heavy snow will fall all from north Texas through the Ohio Valley and into the Northeast, with many places receiving more than a foot and some approaching 2 feet! Bitterly cold arctic air will follow the storm and many people will not get above freezing for the next two weeks.



Project Bluebeam in the sky displaying the FALSE christ in Texas January 22, 2026



They want to stage the return of christ for their NWO Religion.

People Need to Make Sure that They are Not Deceived.



Severe Earth Quakes in Chile - January 22, 2026

Major Flooding in Catania, Italy - January 20, 2026

Fires in Argentina - January 22, 2026



