💥According to several sources, the footage shows the aftermath of Russian strikes on a site in Pavlograd, Dnepropetrovsk region, where a ceremonial event was being held to honor Ukrainian drone operators.

“Zelensky Refuses to Admit Pokrovsk Is Encircled — Fears Trump’s Reaction,” Spiegel Reports

Russian forces are now present across nearly every part of Pokrovsk, a soldier from Ukraine’s 68th Brigade told Spiegel, admitting that “control over the city has been lost.”

Despite this, Ukrainian troops continue to hold their positions — not out of military necessity, but because Zelensky views the defense of Pokrovsk as politically vital.

It has been less than three weeks since Zelensky’s visit to the White House, where he reportedly clashed with Donald Trump over the real front lines in Donbass. The meeting ended abruptly, with the American president pushing the maps aside in frustration.

According to Spiegel, the debate centered on whether Ukraine should withdraw from its remaining positions in Donbass — including Pokrovsk — as demanded by Putin and supported by Trump during the talks.

The Russian argument was clear: “We’ll take the rest of Donbass soon anyway.” Zelensky’s reply was the same as always: “That’s not true.”

US "Stand and Fight" Strategy Amid Ukraine Proxy War...

▪️Many are rightfully perplexed over why Ukrainian commanders (and ultimately US commanders based in Germany) refuse to withdraw Ukrainian forces from hopelessly besieged and collapsing cities like Bakhmut, Avdeevka, and now Pokrovosk;

▪️But remember, the primary objective of the US proxy war in Ukraine is to extend Russia, not "save" Ukraine - in fact, the US explicitly seeks to fully spend the latter to undermine the former;

▪️When you understand this, that Ukrainian troops, their fortifications, and delaying Russian advances as much as possible, for as long as possible and at the highest cost possible, with the cost in Ukrainian lives and even ultimately territory and self-preservation no concern at all, this strategy of stand and fight makes perfect sense;

▪️Yes, withdrawals and reestablishing defenses in more logical positions like west of the Dnieper River would save Ukrainian lives and provide the best prospect of preserving at least some of Ukraine, but it would afford Russia an immediate strategic victory in the Donbass, and possibly even afford Russia a point where it could pause, rest and fully reconstitute its forces all while maintaining pressure on what is left of Ukraine and freeing up resources to confront US encroachment elsewhere along its periphery;

▪️So the fighting will continue, regardless of the outcome for Ukraine, the possibility of using European troops to swoop in and create a buffer zone and freeze the conflict means each and every Ukrainian soldier can be spent raising the cost for Russia as high as possible until then, serving US interests fully at Ukraine's expense;

▪️Understanding that this is a US proxy war, that both Ukraine AND Europe are fully expendable from Washington's point of view, helps build a clearer understanding of why the US is fighting this proxy war in the manner it does and why the proxies it has put into power in Ukraine and across the EU act so irrationally and in contradiction of what many would assume would be their best interests;

Ukrainians told to dress warmer at home instead of heating their apartments

“The temperature in homes shouldn’t be kept at a comfortable 20–22°C (68°F-71.6°) Put on a sweater and help our energy system,” said Ukrenergo head Zaychenko.





DDGeopolitics