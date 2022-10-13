Inflation and recession hedge with Precious and Rare Earth metals in turbulent times

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In this podcast, I speak with Juan Carlos who is a Mining Executive in Nevada. He talks about precious and rare earth metals as a hedge against inflation and recession as well the importance of supporting entrepreneurs in America and worldwide. We discuss the battle between a centralized and decentralized digital currency as well as the current struggle between individual freedoms protected according to the Constitution and the current efforts to create centralized government control in Western countries.