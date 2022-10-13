Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Inflation and recession hedge with Precious and Rare Earth metals in turbulent times
20 views
channel image
TishTalk
Published a month ago |

In this podcast, I speak with Juan Carlos who is a Mining Executive in Nevada. He talks about precious and rare earth metals as a hedge against inflation and recession as well the importance of supporting entrepreneurs in America and worldwide. We discuss the battle between a centralized and decentralized digital currency as well as the current struggle between individual freedoms protected according to the Constitution and the current efforts to create centralized government control in Western countries.

Keywords
goldsilverrecessionprecious metalshedgerare earth metals

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket