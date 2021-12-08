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All 11 Genders manifesting all their peak possibilities & powers is the Gender Equality in Hinduism
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3 views • December 08, 2021
#EmpoweredBySanyasis
Sanatana Hindu Dharma the Hindu civilization oldest surviving civilization of the earth manifested, the gender equality, in its uniqueness. Each gender, not just as we know, socially accepted just male and female Hinduism elaborates about eleven genders. Each gender finding their highest potential and manifesting all their possibilities and powers is the gender equality in Sanatana Hindu Dharma.
Hinduism created a beautiful ecosystem Vedas elaborately document the existence of 11 different genders and all the 11 different genders were given an amazing possibility by the Hindu ecosystem Hindu civilization manifested a beautiful ecosystem where all the 11 genders reached their peak possibility possibilities and powers. Main commonly known two genders male female have been given methodology science to manifest their full potential manifest all their possibility and powers this is the way gender equality is presented in Hindu tradition from the ancient times. I am putting it on record the past gender equality in the past how it was thousands and thousands of years before in the great enlightened ancient only surviving oldest earth's civilization. We have elaborate documents about the eleven genders and each gender's role. How they can reach their peak potential how we can all coexist without violating each other's space without putting each others in insecurity supporting each other without complicating or competing but complimenting each other. That was the way Hinduism practiced manifested gender equality. It is elaborately documented in our vedas and agamas.
I'll give you an example women by their very DNA women have the capacity groundedness to hold a ecosystem a family together a team together a community together so keeping something very stable keeping it together and making it functional Women have their own intuitive intelligence in that field. So Hinduism creates an ecosystem for every women to manifest that possibility that power. This knowledge is documented and transmitted from generation to next generation just through the DNA.
Hinduism has a great unique style of Varanashrama Dharma please understand I want every one of you to understand our Varanashrama Dharma of Hinduism is not anyway classifying human beings as higher or lower based on their birth. No, I wanted to make it very clear. The Varanashrama Dharma gives unique place to all the Varanas and all the Ashramas creates an ecosystem for every type of being to flower Varanashrama Dharma is knowledge transmission through DNA through the very biology. In the modern day now the modern science is proving information knowledge can be documented in your DNA in your very muscle memory. Thousands and thousands of years before the Vedic masters the masters of vedic civilization ancestors of vedic civilization know this truth this knowledge system information can be documented in DNA and it can be transmitted from generation to generation and it can even develop itself it can even upgrade itself it can even update itself.
This Science forms the foundation for women's place in Hinduism. Same way man has his own role keeping the power of consciousness. Each gender has something unique to contribute for the humanity each of them reaching their peak potential and manifesting their powers their possibilities serving the best way to the humanity and experiencing fulfillment liberation Moksha is the purpose of the Hindu ecosystem.
Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism JagatGuru Mahasannidhanam His Divine Holiness #Nithyananda Paramashivam #Kailasa #HinduNation
#EmpoweredBySanyasis
16-day online program, Register: http://paramashivoham.org
Support the World's Only Hindu Nation: https://kailaasa.org/join-kailaasa
http://www.kailaasa.org
Sanatana Hindu Dharma the Hindu civilization oldest surviving civilization of the earth manifested, the gender equality, in its uniqueness. Each gender, not just as we know, socially accepted just male and female Hinduism elaborates about eleven genders. Each gender finding their highest potential and manifesting all their possibilities and powers is the gender equality in Sanatana Hindu Dharma.
Hinduism created a beautiful ecosystem Vedas elaborately document the existence of 11 different genders and all the 11 different genders were given an amazing possibility by the Hindu ecosystem Hindu civilization manifested a beautiful ecosystem where all the 11 genders reached their peak possibility possibilities and powers. Main commonly known two genders male female have been given methodology science to manifest their full potential manifest all their possibility and powers this is the way gender equality is presented in Hindu tradition from the ancient times. I am putting it on record the past gender equality in the past how it was thousands and thousands of years before in the great enlightened ancient only surviving oldest earth's civilization. We have elaborate documents about the eleven genders and each gender's role. How they can reach their peak potential how we can all coexist without violating each other's space without putting each others in insecurity supporting each other without complicating or competing but complimenting each other. That was the way Hinduism practiced manifested gender equality. It is elaborately documented in our vedas and agamas.
I'll give you an example women by their very DNA women have the capacity groundedness to hold a ecosystem a family together a team together a community together so keeping something very stable keeping it together and making it functional Women have their own intuitive intelligence in that field. So Hinduism creates an ecosystem for every women to manifest that possibility that power. This knowledge is documented and transmitted from generation to next generation just through the DNA.
Hinduism has a great unique style of Varanashrama Dharma please understand I want every one of you to understand our Varanashrama Dharma of Hinduism is not anyway classifying human beings as higher or lower based on their birth. No, I wanted to make it very clear. The Varanashrama Dharma gives unique place to all the Varanas and all the Ashramas creates an ecosystem for every type of being to flower Varanashrama Dharma is knowledge transmission through DNA through the very biology. In the modern day now the modern science is proving information knowledge can be documented in your DNA in your very muscle memory. Thousands and thousands of years before the Vedic masters the masters of vedic civilization ancestors of vedic civilization know this truth this knowledge system information can be documented in DNA and it can be transmitted from generation to generation and it can even develop itself it can even upgrade itself it can even update itself.
This Science forms the foundation for women's place in Hinduism. Same way man has his own role keeping the power of consciousness. Each gender has something unique to contribute for the humanity each of them reaching their peak potential and manifesting their powers their possibilities serving the best way to the humanity and experiencing fulfillment liberation Moksha is the purpose of the Hindu ecosystem.
Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism JagatGuru Mahasannidhanam His Divine Holiness #Nithyananda Paramashivam #Kailasa #HinduNation
#EmpoweredBySanyasis
16-day online program, Register: http://paramashivoham.org
Support the World's Only Hindu Nation: https://kailaasa.org/join-kailaasa
http://www.kailaasa.org
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