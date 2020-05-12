BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Covid Testing Facility In Alabama!
Deleted videos
Deleted videos
15 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
139 views • May 12, 2020
Guy check out 2 Coronavirus testing facility in Birmingham Alabama!

If you have any video's or storie's about film your hospitals or anything that is happening inside the hospitals.
Please email me here. [email protected]
I will get your video or story out!




Contacts
Email: [email protected]
Facebook: fb.me/filmyourhospitals


My Other channels too follow
LBRY:
https://open.lbry.com/@Hospitals:d?r=9vq3ejoJu7oQtJF9FLCG5AR2sGkf4FF7
brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/spirit420?page=1
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DiVjn4nTHaSk/
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3bqClRT

Support
PayPal: [email protected]
LBRY: bS6V3iSXCMrzQo4x4Deu2bQHjYQC1EPf4X
Bitcoin: bc1qwmq56lpdyj5dqkhuuh7fhh78wffv7v5q3fpv35
BitCoin Black: bcb_3h7a4b9o49n1s6u8j5gt5qcge6pq6qhzsxys7rfzebzpb1y4ecs79mihyfcb
Monero: 44uAX87GhKi1PMAyXVk7c773oJpGE8uUD2icstLQGbW7MBG3QQqg2TLSLeEpaDKoRAEGYQC1Yn311irvkTXMagyVSKCMzpg
Ethereum: 0x55d6af47CD75B966848c1174860EC2A610A11969


Referrals
sign up for Crypto.com and we both get $50 USD :)
https://bit.ly/2Wm1fOD

Sign up and receive $10 worth of free Bitcoin!
https://bit.ly/2Wo44Pc

Earn Crypto
bitcoin black, you earn by sharing
https://bit.ly/3bjQv7C


Android Apps Too Try

shop for other's instacart:
https://bit.ly/3cnbaJf

Pi is a new digital currency developed by Stanford PhDs,
with over 3.5 million members worldwide.
To claim your Pi, follow this link
https://bit.ly/35MYybX and use my username (spirit420) as your invitation code.

Coin app
get crypto by traveling
https://bit.ly/3dyWIOj

free stock when you sing up with robinhood
https://bit.ly/2WLB9Dn

T-shirts and merch
http://b.link/distancing27



DISCLAIMER: This video and description may contain affiliate links, which means that if you click
on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps support the channel and
allows us to continue to make videos like this. Thank you for the support!
Keywords
truth2020nwoalabamapandemicmanagementindiasickdeepstate19coronaviruscov19event201plandemicfilmyourhospitalsavethechildrenemptyhospitalevent202filmyourhospitalsemptyhospitalsjavitscenternychospitalscovid testing facility
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Binance Says It Is Investigating Potential Security Issue as Firms Freeze Over $2.38 Billion in Stablecoins

Binance Says It Is Investigating Potential Security Issue as Firms Freeze Over $2.38 Billion in Stablecoins

Chase Codewell
Alphabet Shares Fall 13% After Earnings Miss; Search Revenue Growth Slows to 12%

Alphabet Shares Fall 13% After Earnings Miss; Search Revenue Growth Slows to 12%

Chase Codewell
Reports Say AI Investment Bubble in China Has Burst

Reports Say AI Investment Bubble in China Has Burst

Chase Codewell
Oakland Mayor Backs Measure EE, Which Could Raise City Council Pay by Up to $108,000

Oakland Mayor Backs Measure EE, Which Could Raise City Council Pay by Up to $108,000

Douglas Harrington
The $6.3 Billion Binance Hack: Why Gold and Silver Are the Only Safe Haven

The $6.3 Billion Binance Hack: Why Gold and Silver Are the Only Safe Haven

Mike Adams
Taiwan Plans $4 Billion Texas Industrial Park to Serve Nvidia, TSMC Suppliers

Taiwan Plans $4 Billion Texas Industrial Park to Serve Nvidia, TSMC Suppliers

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy