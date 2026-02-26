BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Protect from NEW Toxin: A.L.A.N. (Artificial Lights At Night)
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 1 day ago

Short video going over how man-made lights after sunset (even beeswax candles) has a very detrimental effect on sleep, circadian rhythms, & physical & mental health.

To be able to control your schedule so you're not working the nite or graveyard shifts and be able to get blue-blocking supplies & equipment by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watch

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom


, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975

To learn about the Harms of Artificial Blue Light & how to protect yourself, visit all of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101

https://Linktr.ee/BlueLightForDummies

https://tinyurl.com/BlueLightForDummies

Protect from the harms of man-made blue light w/ the world's FIRST 4-in-1 UV transmittance blue blockers by

https://Vivarays.com/howtodieofnothing

OR

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestBlueBlockers

To become a FREE VivaRays affiliate, fill-out

https://tinyurl.com/ShareTheBestBlueBlockers

Have MORE energy, better sleep, less eye-strain, not spike your blood glucose & insulin levels, & MORE w/ the world's FIRST blue light- & flicker-free tablet w/ full-speed, paper-like display by:

https://buy.daylightcomputer.com/howtodieofnothing

or

https://tinyurl.com/TheHealthiestComputer

Learn more at:

https://tinyurl.com/DaylightComputerPowerpoint

For bulk orders, contact me at 786.441.2727 or cell: 305.297.9360

4 part-time, home-based BIG business opportunities for possible PASSIVE &/or RESIDUAL income WHILE U SLEEP

1. https://Bio-mats.com/danny

OR

https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng

&

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

2. DI$RUPT the cleaning industry while helping The HypoChlorous Co. achieve its Mission of ridding the world of toxic cleaning chemicals w/ safe & NON-toxic disinfectants & sanitizers that are certified USDA Organic or EPA-registered by:

https://TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing

View COVID-19 test results, their pool flier, & more @ https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer

3. Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ w/ https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com -- an online marketplace for green, high-performing buildings & nationwide deep energy retrofit platform – WATCH

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo

& visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry

tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

https://tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp

To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to 2 YRS worth of drinking h2o & food stored, print-out & mail in

https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey

Watch videos @

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGvideos

OR

https://youtube.com/@onehouseoffthegrid


To become a 1HOG Consultant for just a 1-time $99 registration fee, leave a VM @ 786.441.2727 or 305.297.9360 w/ 3 dates & times for an interview

4. BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's 1ST 95% ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVitaminDLamp

OR

https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

(commercial-use model also available)

To get a discount on this & higher-ticket items, enter code

DANNY

To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags & down, enter code

howtodieofnothing

Learn more @ any of

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation

tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint

To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out

https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v


Keywords
circadian rhythmsdr jack krusesleep helpcircadian biologybest blue blockersdaylight computer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Turmeric&#8217;s natural compound curcumin rivals pain drugs for arthritis relief, new research confirms

Turmeric’s natural compound curcumin rivals pain drugs for arthritis relief, new research confirms

Cassie B.
Deadly deficiency: What happens when your plate lacks color

Deadly deficiency: What happens when your plate lacks color

Willow Tohi
The Health Freedom Revolution: A rallying cry for natural medicine and personal sovereignty

The Health Freedom Revolution: A rallying cry for natural medicine and personal sovereignty

Belle Carter
Health benefits of oolong tea: A natural boost for longevity and wellness

Health benefits of oolong tea: A natural boost for longevity and wellness

Belle Carter
Serotonin secrets: Natural ways to boost your happiness hormone

Serotonin secrets: Natural ways to boost your happiness hormone

Ramon Tomey
The invisible assailant: New study confirms air pollution&#8217;s devastating link to Alzheimer&#8217;s

The invisible assailant: New study confirms air pollution’s devastating link to Alzheimer’s

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy