BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tamika Palmer, Patrisse Cullors, BLM Louisville Love Triangle, fraudulent fools fight over money
DoseofSarcasm
DoseofSarcasm
95 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • May 04, 2021
#BLM #Cullors #Louisville #Palmer #Taylor


The mother of Breonna Taylor, whose daughter was accidentally shot dead by police in her own Kentucky apartment last year, has branded the Black Lives Matter movement a fraud.

'I have never personally dealt with BLM Louisville and personally have found them to be fraud, Attica Scott another fraud,' Tamika Palmer wrote in a Facebook post earlier this week.

Her criticism comes amid a backlash against the national co-founder of BLM after it was revealed she owns a multi million property empire.

'I have never personally dealt with BLM Louisville and personally have found them to be fraud, Attica Scott another fraud,' Palmer wrote.

She also criticized people who raised money on behalf of her daughter's family without actually knowing either her or Taylor.

'I could walk in a room full of people who claim to be here for Breonna's family who don't even know who I am, I've watched y'all raise money on behalf of Breonna's family who has never done a thing for us nor have we needed it or asked so talk about fraud,' Palmer said.

'It's amazing how many people have lost focus ... I'm a say this before I go, I'm so sick of some of y'all and I was last anybody who needs it,' she added.

The officers involved in Taylor's death, Detective Joshua Jaynes and Myles Cosgrove have not been charged in her death. Both were fired from the Louisville Police Department.

On the night of the incident, Louisville police officers executing a search warrant used a battering ram to enter the apartment where Taylor was inside with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.

Police were investigating two men they believed were selling drugs out of a house not far from Taylor's home. A judge signed a warrant allowing a search because police said they believed one of the men had used the apartment to receive packages.

Walker later told the police he feared the loud banging at the door was Taylor's ex-boyfriend trying to break in. After the police knocked the door off its hinges, Walker fired his gun once, striking Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the thigh. The police responded by firing several shots, striking Taylor five times.
Keywords
torontoliesblackprotestwhitelas vegasblmminnesotadivorceweakcopmattercoronawifehazmat19spousepunchedchina viruswuhan flucovidoutbreak john doe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

Lance D Johnson
The Age of Incompetence: We&#8217;re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

The Age of Incompetence: We’re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

Mike Adams
Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Lance D Johnson
Trump Dismisses Reports of Chinese and Russian Support for Iran Despite U.S. Intelligence Findings

Trump Dismisses Reports of Chinese and Russian Support for Iran Despite U.S. Intelligence Findings

Belle Carter
Federal Judge Blocks President Trump&#8217;s Ad Blitz with Temporary Restraining Order

Federal Judge Blocks President Trump’s Ad Blitz with Temporary Restraining Order

Edison Reed
Tariff-Related Layoffs Draw Scrutiny as Some Republican Voters Reassess Midterm Support

Tariff-Related Layoffs Draw Scrutiny as Some Republican Voters Reassess Midterm Support

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy