Tamika Palmer, Patrisse Cullors, BLM Louisville Love Triangle, fraudulent fools fight over money

#BLM #Cullors #Louisville #Palmer #Taylor





The mother of Breonna Taylor, whose daughter was accidentally shot dead by police in her own Kentucky apartment last year, has branded the Black Lives Matter movement a fraud.



'I have never personally dealt with BLM Louisville and personally have found them to be fraud, Attica Scott another fraud,' Tamika Palmer wrote in a Facebook post earlier this week.



Her criticism comes amid a backlash against the national co-founder of BLM after it was revealed she owns a multi million property empire.



'I have never personally dealt with BLM Louisville and personally have found them to be fraud, Attica Scott another fraud,' Palmer wrote.



She also criticized people who raised money on behalf of her daughter's family without actually knowing either her or Taylor.



'I could walk in a room full of people who claim to be here for Breonna's family who don't even know who I am, I've watched y'all raise money on behalf of Breonna's family who has never done a thing for us nor have we needed it or asked so talk about fraud,' Palmer said.



'It's amazing how many people have lost focus ... I'm a say this before I go, I'm so sick of some of y'all and I was last anybody who needs it,' she added.



The officers involved in Taylor's death, Detective Joshua Jaynes and Myles Cosgrove have not been charged in her death. Both were fired from the Louisville Police Department.



On the night of the incident, Louisville police officers executing a search warrant used a battering ram to enter the apartment where Taylor was inside with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.



Police were investigating two men they believed were selling drugs out of a house not far from Taylor's home. A judge signed a warrant allowing a search because police said they believed one of the men had used the apartment to receive packages.



Walker later told the police he feared the loud banging at the door was Taylor's ex-boyfriend trying to break in. After the police knocked the door off its hinges, Walker fired his gun once, striking Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the thigh. The police responded by firing several shots, striking Taylor five times.