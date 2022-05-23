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MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN - MAGA - AMERICANISM
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69 views • May 23, 2022
IN 1939 - CONFESSIONS OF A NAZI SPY WAS RELEASED IN THE USA.
WATCH THIS SHORT SNIPPET OF FILM AGAIN AND AGAIN - LISTEN CAREFULLY TO THE WORDS SPOKEN - - REALIZE YOUR FUTURE AND THAT OF ALL AMERICA IS AT STAKE - NOW
IN THIS MOVIE THE WORD "AMERICANISM" WAS USED FOR THE FIRST TIME.
THIS MOVIE WAS RELEASED JUST AT THE OUTBREAK OF WW2
THE AMERICAN NAZI PARTY FLOURISHED IN THE 1930'S AFTER HITLER CAME TO POWER IN GERMANY
THE AMERICAN NAZI PARTY WANTED TO
DO AWAY WITH THE BILL OF RIGHTS
DO AWAY WITH THE US CONSTITUTION
JUST AS TODAY THE WEF / WHO / UN / KLAUS SCHWAB, BILL GATES, ANTHONY FAUCI, JOE BIDEN AND ALL OF THE CRONIES IN PUBLIC OFFICE IN THE USA WANT TO DO AWAY WITH THE US CONSITUTION, THE BILL OF RIGHTS AND PLACE ALL AMERICA AS SLAVES TO THEIR NEW WORLD ORDER SYSTEM.
WE MUST RESIST AS WE ALL DID IN 1930'S AS DEPICTED IN THIS MOVIE
WHAT EVER IT TAKES TO MAINTAIN LIBERTY AND FREEDOM IN THE USA AND THE WORLD
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
WATCH THIS SHORT SNIPPET OF FILM AGAIN AND AGAIN - LISTEN CAREFULLY TO THE WORDS SPOKEN - - REALIZE YOUR FUTURE AND THAT OF ALL AMERICA IS AT STAKE - NOW
IN THIS MOVIE THE WORD "AMERICANISM" WAS USED FOR THE FIRST TIME.
THIS MOVIE WAS RELEASED JUST AT THE OUTBREAK OF WW2
THE AMERICAN NAZI PARTY FLOURISHED IN THE 1930'S AFTER HITLER CAME TO POWER IN GERMANY
THE AMERICAN NAZI PARTY WANTED TO
DO AWAY WITH THE BILL OF RIGHTS
DO AWAY WITH THE US CONSTITUTION
JUST AS TODAY THE WEF / WHO / UN / KLAUS SCHWAB, BILL GATES, ANTHONY FAUCI, JOE BIDEN AND ALL OF THE CRONIES IN PUBLIC OFFICE IN THE USA WANT TO DO AWAY WITH THE US CONSITUTION, THE BILL OF RIGHTS AND PLACE ALL AMERICA AS SLAVES TO THEIR NEW WORLD ORDER SYSTEM.
WE MUST RESIST AS WE ALL DID IN 1930'S AS DEPICTED IN THIS MOVIE
WHAT EVER IT TAKES TO MAINTAIN LIBERTY AND FREEDOM IN THE USA AND THE WORLD
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
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