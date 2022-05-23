MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN - MAGA - AMERICANISM

IN 1939 - CONFESSIONS OF A NAZI SPY WAS RELEASED IN THE USA.



WATCH THIS SHORT SNIPPET OF FILM AGAIN AND AGAIN - LISTEN CAREFULLY TO THE WORDS SPOKEN - - REALIZE YOUR FUTURE AND THAT OF ALL AMERICA IS AT STAKE - NOW



IN THIS MOVIE THE WORD "AMERICANISM" WAS USED FOR THE FIRST TIME.



THIS MOVIE WAS RELEASED JUST AT THE OUTBREAK OF WW2



THE AMERICAN NAZI PARTY FLOURISHED IN THE 1930'S AFTER HITLER CAME TO POWER IN GERMANY



THE AMERICAN NAZI PARTY WANTED TO

DO AWAY WITH THE BILL OF RIGHTS

DO AWAY WITH THE US CONSTITUTION



JUST AS TODAY THE WEF / WHO / UN / KLAUS SCHWAB, BILL GATES, ANTHONY FAUCI, JOE BIDEN AND ALL OF THE CRONIES IN PUBLIC OFFICE IN THE USA WANT TO DO AWAY WITH THE US CONSITUTION, THE BILL OF RIGHTS AND PLACE ALL AMERICA AS SLAVES TO THEIR NEW WORLD ORDER SYSTEM.



WE MUST RESIST AS WE ALL DID IN 1930'S AS DEPICTED IN THIS MOVIE



WHAT EVER IT TAKES TO MAINTAIN LIBERTY AND FREEDOM IN THE USA AND THE WORLD



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