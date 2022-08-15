Disinflation, Recession, & Energy Crisis | Lyn Alden

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Disinflation is here amid a recession, says Lyn Alden, founder of Lyn Alden Investment Strategies. Inflation will remain above interest rates for the most part, she says. The U.S. national debt will not be paid off in real terms, therefore, since debt holders will be repaid in devalued Dollars. She expects inflation adjusted 5-10-year returns for the stock market to not be great as the stock market moves sideways and inflation rages. Precious metals offer a hedge against negative real yields, she says.