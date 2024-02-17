Create New Account
Phenomenon of Premonition
How does the pendulum work in fortune telling? How does Personality finance entertainments of the dead? Are the dead to blame for torturing the living? Why does God allow evil? Is God to blame for people’s sufferings? Is the devil to blame for spoiling people's lives and not letting them come to God? Can a living person bring relief to a deceased one? What is the true cause of quarrels with relatives and friends? What is the difference between the living and the dead? Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org

Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra

#BadPremonition #StruggleforLife #ReliefforDeceased

