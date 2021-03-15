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4-х летний ребёнок чуть не умер от бактериальной инфекции из-за длительного ношения маски
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21 views • March 15, 2021
Dr. Eric Nepute рассказал жуткую историю которая приключилась с внуком его пациентки: 4х летний ребёнок чуть не умер от развившейся из-за длительного ношения маски бактериальной инфекции.
Dr. Eric Nepute is a COVID-19 health expert, the owner of Nepute Wellness Centers in St. Louis, founder of the Wellness Warrior brand, and the leader of The Commonsense Health movement aimed at providing communities in America with medical health aid.
Dr. Eric Nepute is a COVID-19 health expert, the owner of Nepute Wellness Centers in St. Louis, founder of the Wellness Warrior brand, and the leader of The Commonsense Health movement aimed at providing communities in America with medical health aid.
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