Dr. Joel Wallach Radio Show 04/11/22 Blood Clots And Congestive Heart Failure(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE#youngevity #health #drwallachAir Date: Monday, April 11, 2022MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers on infections and deaths. Comparing those numbers to those from India which has a much larger population. However those numbers of infections and deaths are much lower than those of the U.S. Also discussing longevity citing the average ages of various countries. Pointing out that those with longer life spans don't eat a western diet.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a study on the health benefits of drinking spinich juice. Rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that benefit health. The study found drinking at least eight ounces daily prevented oxidative damage to DNA. The lutein and zeaxanthin in spinich can help prevent macular degeneration. Also rich in potassium that can help regulate blood pressure.CallersMaggie's mother has been diagnosed with amyloidosis. She also has arthritis, blood clots and congestive heart failure.Gloria has two questions the first concerns her brother's prostate cancer. She also has questions regarding her own type 2 diabetes.John has a testimonial on how the colloidal silver helped his shingles sores.David has a friend with lupus, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and is on kidney dialysis.