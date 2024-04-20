Create New Account
What Would Happen if Israel RETALIATED Against Iran's Missile Attack
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Glenn Beck


Apr 16, 2024


Iran’s attack against Israel made barely any impact (despite what Iran is telling its people). But will Israel strike back? It has the right to, and many Israeli leaders seem to want to, but SHOULD it? Glenn and Stu discuss whether it’s worth risking World War III, or whether Iran is too weak to do anything else.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9e3aCNBdgu0

Keywords
iranattackisraelglenn beckmissilestrikeretaliated

