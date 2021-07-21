BASKET OF SUMMER FRUITS

Amos 8:1 Thus hath the Lord GOD shewed unto me: and behold a basket of summer fruit.Amos 8:2 And he said, Amos, what seest thou? And I said, A basket of summer fruit. Then said the LORD unto me, The end is come upon my people of Israel; I will not again pass by them any more.Amos 8:3 And the songs of the temple shall be howlings in that day, saith the Lord GOD: there shall be many dead bodies in every place; they shall cast them forth with silence.Turn to Christ while there is still time. He that have ears let him hear what the Spirit is saying. He is the only way, truth, and life. John 14:6, Acts 2:38Shalawam.Other channels: