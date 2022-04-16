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4/15/2022 Ukrainian Rescue: Fellow fighters at the front line of the Ukraine Rescue operation have received the volunteer permits issued by the Polish authorities bearing the words “The New Federal State of China”. This means that the New Federal State of China is recognized by the international rescue organizations