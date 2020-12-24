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Rex Applegate Episode 3 - Ambidextrous Point Shooting
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23 views • December 24, 2020
Boker Applegate Knife
https://www.bokerusa.com/applegate-fairbairn-desert-120543des

How to Become an Ambidextral Gunfighter
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM4PGhm-vNuo_ca8rduMjtIK

Bullseyes Don’t Shoot Back
https://amzn.to/2QjKEb0

How the 22 Wins
https://youtu.be/kR3THJW5smQ

KelTec P17 Video Series
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM5sOT82t51JnDu0F9ZCkv1h

Chapters
0:00 Garand Thumb
0:25 AmbiGate
0:47 Paintball
3:00 Becoming Ambi
3:30 My Ambi Path
4:06 Pointing
4:38 Unconscious
5:18 Left Hand Primary
8:18 Second P17
9:13 Cover
10:32 Aim Thru Cover
13:10 Point Live Fire
13:58 Sighted Live Fire
16:03 Front View
16:54 Live Fire Front
17:16 Malfunction
17:46 Bonus
Keywords
ambidextral gunfighterrex applegatepoint shootingambidextrous point shooting
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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