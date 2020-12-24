Rex Applegate Episode 3 - Ambidextrous Point Shooting

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https://www.bokerusa.com/applegate-fairbairn-desert-120543des
How to Become an Ambidextral Gunfighter
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM4PGhm-vNuo_ca8rduMjtIK
Bullseyes Don’t Shoot Back
https://amzn.to/2QjKEb0
How the 22 Wins
https://youtu.be/kR3THJW5smQ
KelTec P17 Video Series
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM5sOT82t51JnDu0F9ZCkv1h
Chapters
0:00 Garand Thumb
0:25 AmbiGate
0:47 Paintball
3:00 Becoming Ambi
3:30 My Ambi Path
4:06 Pointing
4:38 Unconscious
5:18 Left Hand Primary
8:18 Second P17
9:13 Cover
10:32 Aim Thru Cover
13:10 Point Live Fire
13:58 Sighted Live Fire
16:03 Front View
16:54 Live Fire Front
17:16 Malfunction
17:46 Bonus