THE M48-SUPER WHY ENDLESS UPGRADES FAIL AT SOME POINT.
Published Yesterday

A lesson to be learned for those who wish to keep the Abrams in service another 10yrs. This tank should not see warfare against modern tanks, Two of the worst shortest matches I have ever shown prove it! Another Cold Warrior that thankfully never saw real service with Americans in it.

Keywords
technologytechgamingtankswarthunderpanzerrecon

