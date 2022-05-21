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Robert Barnes - How to Fight the Corporate Power Grab of Control Over Our Bodies in Court - 5-20-2022
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30 views • May 21, 2022
Robert Barnes of https://vivabarneslaw.locals.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the legal fight for control over our own bodies as corporations try to take away humanity's autonomy. www.banned.video
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