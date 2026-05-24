⚠️Israel’s digital death squad 545 stalks US anti-Iran war voices - Alex Jones

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚠️🇮🇱 Israel’s digital death squad 545 stalks US anti-Iran war voices – Alex Jones
Israeli information warfare unit ‘Project 545’ has been greenlit to digitally harass prominent American talk show hosts and journalists, says Alex Jones.
💬 “The Israeli government funded publicly $500 million for these particular units, and ‘545’ got $123 million of it just last year,” he notes.
He points to Trump’s counterterrorism czar Sebastian Gorka as having “kicked it up a notch.”
🔊 “He basically declares us foreign intelligence assets of Iran and Russia so that the US government can work in disinformation, dirty trade campaigns, censorship, bot farms against us, all of it. And that's what 545 does.”
Jones says the information comes from a former Pentagon correspondent whistleblower and corroborating public records.