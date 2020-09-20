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The Application of Psalm 23:4-5 Part II
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9 views • September 20, 2020
A much closer look at the relationship God and His people and how to work out that relationship in everyday living. This is a primer for what is to come, globally, socially. Strap yourselves in and prepare for what has begun to unfold. Christians, remember, "Greater is He that is in you Than He that is in the world."
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