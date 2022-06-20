The War On American Culture: "It's Not Just the Virus, and It's Not Just the Vaccine"





Dr. Naomi Wolf: "We were a kind, decent, inclusive culture that respected other people's boundaries and freedoms ... and now a CCP-style cruelty is something that we tolerate!"





#DrNaomiWolf #TheWarOnAmericanCulture





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