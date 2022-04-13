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4/10/2022 Miles Guo: The Ukainians’ brave counterattack awakened the instinctive conscience and sense of justice in the Europeans and Americans, and that is exactly why they have gained extensive support and aid; Chinese people should follow the Ukrainians’ example, and fighting back against the CCP is their only option