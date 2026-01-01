Having halted Ukraine's momentum, Russian forces have now begun to reverse the Ukrainian advance in Kupyansk Kharkiv region, advancing northwest of the city, where Ukrainian troops were initially massed. This was confirmed by Russian channels on December 30, 2025, citing information from infiltration groups on the field, and showing their presence at Moskovka, where Ukrainian infantry are stationed around the Kupyansk Medical College in a partial encirclement. As shown in the footage, an infantry unit of Russian Armed Forces is moving under cover of snow and thick fog, with the Russians having the ability to rotate troops there. The actual map of Kupyansk remains unclear, but the density and duration of the hold, as well as its stability are on the Russian side, as they rebuild their positions to prevent further Ukrainian advances. The propaganda aspect of this battle overstates the Ukrainian success, as it always does! In reality, the Armed Forces of Ukraine is crippled by a lack of personnel, making any offensive positions extremely limited, and gains will be difficult to gain and maintain!

It's clear that Ukraine can't hope much, as Russian troops continue to repel the "counteroffensive" for Kupyansk, even capturing prisoners despite fierce fighting along the line of contact. Recent footage has emerged, released by the Russian Ministry of Defense between December 30-31, showing Russian UAV operators even in inclement weather conditions, actively eliminating the less powerful Ukrainian troops and their equipment, allowing Russian troops to gradually stabilize the situation. The situation was complicated by the weather conditions, which Ukraine actively exploited, sending its infantry under cover of snow and rain with the aim of breaking into Kupyansk. However, it was unsuccessful; an American-donated M-113 armored personnel carrier was destroyed along with the infantrymen inside. Separately, a robotic platform carrying supplies to Ukrainian forces was also destroyed by Russian kamikaze drone.

Shockingly, on December 31, the Ministry of Defense detailed the losses suffered by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, particularly in the area of responsibility of the Zapad Group of Forces, Kupyansk. Russian units of the 6th Army repulsed three attacks launched by the 92nd Assault Brigade and the 15th National Guard Brigade of AFU near Nechvolodovka and Blagodatovka to break through to Kupyansk. Here alone, Ukraine losses amounted to up to 30 soldiers and 2 pickup! In total, Ukrainian losses amounted to up to 190 soldiers, 1 Kozak armored fighting vehicle, 16 motorized vehicles, 1 electronic warfare station, and 4 ammunition depots destroyed, the Ministry of Defense added. Several Russian sources estimate that the Russian Armed Forces will fully recapture the city by February, while Ukrainian troops sent to Kupyansk to raise the Ukrainian flag risked their lives, as a surrendering prisoner said, Valeriy Sokolenko.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!