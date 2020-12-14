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The Trudeau Follies - Vaccine Roll-out
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84 views • December 14, 2020
Protest erupts in Senate after accusations against PM in We Charity scandal
Them’s fighting words.
Quebec Senator Leo Housakos called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a bribe taker in the We Charity scandal, prompting a chorus of “Shame! Shame!” from other senators in the chamber, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
https://torontosun.com/news/national/protest-erupts-in-senate-after-accusations-against-pm-in-we-charity-scandal
CDC clarifies surprise guidelines that people without COVID-19 symptoms don't need testing
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention attempted Thursday to clarify controversial coronavirus testing guidelines published Monday that said people with no symptoms "do not necessarily need a test" even if they were exposed to an infected person.
The medical community criticized the agency's looser guidelines, which some scientists said had been made for political rather than scientific reasons. President Donald Trump has claimed that the USA's large number of coronavirus cases is the result of widespread testing, though that hasn't been supported by the number of deaths and hospitalizations.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/08/27/cdc-walks-back-surprise-coronavirus-asymptomatic-testing-guidelines/5645630002/
Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Wednesday
Trudeau says any approved COVID-19 vaccine will be free for all Canadians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday any COVID-19 vaccines approved by Health Canada will be free for all Canadians through the health-care system.
Trudeau made the statement in the House of Commons after being questioned by NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who said Canadians are worried about whether they will have free and timely access to a vaccine against the coronavirus once one becomes available.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/world-canada-covid-19-oct-7-1.5753282
People with allergies warned against taking Covid jab after two fall ill
NHS England confirmed two of its staff members who received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine yesterday suffered an allergic reaction. It is understood both are recovering well and the NHS says all trusts involved with the vaccination programme have been informed. Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for the NHS in England, said: ‘As is common with new vaccines the MHRA have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday.
Read more: https://metro.co.uk/2020/12/09/covid-vaccine-people-with-significant-allergies-warned-against-jab-13724377/?ito=cbshare
Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Should Not Be Taken by Those With Significant Allergies, U.K. Regulators Warn
Initial doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are being given in the U.K., and it appears healthcare workers are some of the first to receive it. Regulators have issued a warning to people with severe allergic reactions. Those who have suffered an anaphylactic reaction, like those who carry an EpiPen, should not take this particular vaccine brand after two National Health Service (NHS) workers suffered reactions.
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stacey-lennox/2020/12/09/pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-should-not-be-taken-by-those-with-significant-allergies-u-k-regulators-warn-n1199605
Justin Trudeau is destroying Canada from the inside out
To adapt a phrase from Matt Margolis, Justin Trudeau is the worst prime minister in Canadian history. Like his American counterpart Barack Obama, he is both a know-nothing and a do-nothing leader and an unmitigated disaster to the well-being of his country. For example, Trudeau's unconscionably late and incomplete response to the COVID-19 pandemic — the "19" tells us it has been known for quite some time — much like Obama's delayed response to the H1N1 pandemic of 2009, and his determination to keep an illegal border crossing open, is only the latest of his ill-gotten political escapades.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/justin-trudeau-is-destroying-canada-from-the-inside-out
Them’s fighting words.
Quebec Senator Leo Housakos called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a bribe taker in the We Charity scandal, prompting a chorus of “Shame! Shame!” from other senators in the chamber, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
https://torontosun.com/news/national/protest-erupts-in-senate-after-accusations-against-pm-in-we-charity-scandal
CDC clarifies surprise guidelines that people without COVID-19 symptoms don't need testing
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention attempted Thursday to clarify controversial coronavirus testing guidelines published Monday that said people with no symptoms "do not necessarily need a test" even if they were exposed to an infected person.
The medical community criticized the agency's looser guidelines, which some scientists said had been made for political rather than scientific reasons. President Donald Trump has claimed that the USA's large number of coronavirus cases is the result of widespread testing, though that hasn't been supported by the number of deaths and hospitalizations.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/08/27/cdc-walks-back-surprise-coronavirus-asymptomatic-testing-guidelines/5645630002/
Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Wednesday
Trudeau says any approved COVID-19 vaccine will be free for all Canadians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday any COVID-19 vaccines approved by Health Canada will be free for all Canadians through the health-care system.
Trudeau made the statement in the House of Commons after being questioned by NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who said Canadians are worried about whether they will have free and timely access to a vaccine against the coronavirus once one becomes available.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/world-canada-covid-19-oct-7-1.5753282
People with allergies warned against taking Covid jab after two fall ill
NHS England confirmed two of its staff members who received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine yesterday suffered an allergic reaction. It is understood both are recovering well and the NHS says all trusts involved with the vaccination programme have been informed. Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for the NHS in England, said: ‘As is common with new vaccines the MHRA have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday.
Read more: https://metro.co.uk/2020/12/09/covid-vaccine-people-with-significant-allergies-warned-against-jab-13724377/?ito=cbshare
Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Should Not Be Taken by Those With Significant Allergies, U.K. Regulators Warn
Initial doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are being given in the U.K., and it appears healthcare workers are some of the first to receive it. Regulators have issued a warning to people with severe allergic reactions. Those who have suffered an anaphylactic reaction, like those who carry an EpiPen, should not take this particular vaccine brand after two National Health Service (NHS) workers suffered reactions.
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stacey-lennox/2020/12/09/pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-should-not-be-taken-by-those-with-significant-allergies-u-k-regulators-warn-n1199605
Justin Trudeau is destroying Canada from the inside out
To adapt a phrase from Matt Margolis, Justin Trudeau is the worst prime minister in Canadian history. Like his American counterpart Barack Obama, he is both a know-nothing and a do-nothing leader and an unmitigated disaster to the well-being of his country. For example, Trudeau's unconscionably late and incomplete response to the COVID-19 pandemic — the "19" tells us it has been known for quite some time — much like Obama's delayed response to the H1N1 pandemic of 2009, and his determination to keep an illegal border crossing open, is only the latest of his ill-gotten political escapades.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/justin-trudeau-is-destroying-canada-from-the-inside-out
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