Hurricane Enrique, Heat, Farmers, Poisoning MT, MI's Unbelievable Deliberate Destruction, ANTS; More

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As I have said, the weather terrorist are targeting so many areas, but I have never seen a hit like the hit in Michigan this weekend. CARS AND TRUCKS ARE STILL SITTING ON THE INTERSTATE SUBMERGE IN WATER.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels -
neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
neverlosetruth3 KAFKA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
The links below are to the articles. the weather videos are easily accessed by searching YouTube.
ANTS Nanobot Swarms
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jUOrrahlOFo&;t=0s
https://mexiconewsdaily.com/news/hurricane-enrique-forms-off-coast-of-michoacan-heavy-rains-forecast/
http://hp2.wright-weather.com/icons/us_heat.gif
https://www.aphis.usda.gov/plant_health/plant_pest_info/grasshopper/downloads/hazard.pdf
https://apnews.com/article/droughts-science-government-and-politics-business-environment-and-nature-8c5863077b1e8f3876dd7d0b4426d27c
https://xerces.org/press/feds-plan-insecticide-sprays-across-26-million-acres-of-montana-grasslands-threatening
https://www.accuweather.com/en/weather-forecasts/blistering-heat-wave-demolishes-all-time-records-in-northwestern-us-canada/969616
https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/big-risk-california-farmers-hit-by-drought-change-planting-plans-2021-06-01/
https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2021/06/24/blackouts_loom_in_california_as_electricity_prices_are_absolutely_exploding_782903.html
https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2021/06/24/happy_birthday_global_warming_climate_change_at_33_782909.html
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)