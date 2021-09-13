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Katherine on Let It Rip 091221
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30 views • September 13, 2021
Katherine Henry


Charlie Langton with Attorney Geoffrey Fieger and Attorney Katherine Henry on "Let it Rip"

“Let it Rip Weekend: President Biden's Vaccine Mandate
President Joe Biden’s sweeping new vaccine requirements to stop the spread of the deadly Covid virus-have Republican governors- and others- threatening lawsuits. And while many details about the rules remain unknown, can the government tell us what to put in our body? This week' s panel: Attorney Geoffrey Fieger, Attorney Katherine Henry”

Original video found here: https://www.fox2detroit.com/video/977306

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