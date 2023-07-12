Create New Account
Silent War Ep. 6332: US Cluster Bomb War Crimes, BBC Pedophiles, Brics+ Gold Currency
Dustin Nemos
Greene ousted from Freedom Caucus, board member says.


Russia Confirms BRICS+ Nations Will Launch New Joint Gold-Backed Currency to Counter US Dollar Dominance.


“A War Crime” – Joe Biden Turns US into International Enemy #1 – Will Send Thousands of Cluster Bombs to Ukraine Despite These Weapons Being Against US Law and Banned by 120 Countries.


NATO 'OK' With Cluster Bombs After Biden Approves For Ukraine.


UN condemns cluster munitions.


Germany Rejects Cluster Bombs For Ukraine As Clip Surfaces Of Biden Admin Previously Calling Them A 'War Crime'.


UK Talks Tough On War With Russia, While Admitting It's Dangerously Low On Tanks.


Michigan Is Passing “Hate Speech” Laws, Don’t Use The Wrong Pronouns– or Else.


Where Is Everyone? Disney World "Just About Empty."


Ben & Jerry’s Parent Company Gets Its Stock Rocked After Ice Cream Maker Posts Nasty Woke July 4 Tweet.


BBC Sex Scandal Update: Mystery Star Panics and Pressures Teen Family To Stand Back – UK Police Is Not Investigating Payments for Underage Porn, but Is Targeting Social Media Users for Falsely Accusing Presenters.


Even Infowars.com is now discussing the Seed of the Serpent -indirectly...



