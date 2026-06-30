Washington's Financial Crisis Is Here | Billions in Deficits, Tax Hikes & Budget Cuts Ahead

Washington State is facing a growing fiscal crisis. From Olympia to Seattle, King County, Pierce County, Thurston County, and beyond, governments are confronting billions of dollars in structural budget deficits.

In this episode, we break down: • Washington State's projected $4.3 billion structural deficit • Seattle's nearly $500 million budget shortfall • King County's budget challenges • Pierce County's reserve drawdowns and new sales tax • Thurston County's spending cuts and hiring freeze • How temporary federal COVID relief (ARPA) affected local budgets • Why governments across Washington are now facing difficult choices

As temporary federal funding disappears, local governments must decide between spending cuts, tax increases, reserve fund drawdowns, or reducing public services.

Whether you agree or disagree with the conclusions, understanding the numbers is essential because these decisions affect every Washington resident.





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