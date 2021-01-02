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STOP LOOKING FOR THE RAPTURE!!!
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81 views • January 02, 2021
📣Powerful Prophetic Word - Our Focus has to be on WINNING THE LOST - NOT AN EXIT STRATEGY!....MARK 16:15-20...JESUS did not tell us to look for the Rapture but to Go!!1...Wins Souls!!! TSUNAMI OF THE HOOLY GHOST!!!
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