Dan Bilzerian - The Zionist (Rothschild Sponsored) Bolsheviks Were Everything They Told You The NAZIS Were, But Far...Far Worse

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The Christian Russians Suffered The Worst Holocaust In History, But We Rarely Hear About That Hidden History.....Ask Yourself; Why Is That? Could It Be The Zionists Hate Christians And All Other Religions Outside Of Their Death Cult Religion? Their Actions Have Spoken Louder Than Words And In Their Falsified Rewritten Literature Of History.