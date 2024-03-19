U.S. Earthquake if We Split Israel & Israel-Gaza War

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





March 18, 2024





Netanyahu has Vowed that they will enter Rafah. They will complete the elimination of Hamas and will bring total victory for the people of Israel. Then we take a look at Chuck Shumer’s speech where he declared “Israeli Elections are the only way” for the future of Israel. He also stated that the U.S. will have no choice but to play “a more active role” in shaping Israeli Policy. Finally, Pastor Stan shares more info about the Red Heifers as sacrifice begins in Israel.





00:00 - Intro

02:09 - The Land Given to Israel

03:27 - Leslie Johnson Headlines

07:25 - Netanyahu Vows Total Victory

08:34 - Israeli Elections are the Only Way

20:24 - Red Heifers Sacrifice Begins

27:40 - What to Look For

28:43 - Our Sponsors





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4k0ju0-u.s.-earthquake-if-we-split-israel-and-israel-gaza-war-03182024.html