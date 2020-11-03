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Les Masques rendent Malades ! - Silvano Trotta
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35 views • November 03, 2020
3 novembre 2020 : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f/3-Nov:5
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
Nous y voilà ! La fameuse Nuit du 3 au 4 Novembre ! Soutien à Donald Trump en fin d'émission, mais avant on va parler Masque et Vaccin de la Grippe !
Sources :
https://twitter.com/silvano_trotta
https://www.globalresearch.ca/medical-doctor-warns-bacterial-pneumonias-rise-mask-wearing/5725848
https://www.globalresearch.ca/primary-purpose-mandatory-masking-foster-fear-say-acclaimed-researchers/5726651
https://jdmichel.blog.tdg.ch/archive/2020/11/02/bas-les-masques-310326.html
https://thediplomat.com/2020/10/amid-rising-panic-over-deaths-south-korean-government-urges-people-to-get-flu-shots/
https://solidarites-sante.gouv.fr/IMG/pdf/note_conseil_scientifique_26_octobre_2020.pdf
https://www.marianne.net/societe/118000-euros-de-msd-116000-euros-de-roche-faut-il-s-inquieter-des-liens-entre-labos-et
https://www.boursedirect.fr/fr/actualites/categorie/chiffre-d-affaires/amazon-ventes-record-au-3e-trimestre-grace-au-coronavirus-boursier-c6a04cb95c231da9db8e58417c328ebd684bab15
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
Nous y voilà ! La fameuse Nuit du 3 au 4 Novembre ! Soutien à Donald Trump en fin d'émission, mais avant on va parler Masque et Vaccin de la Grippe !
Sources :
https://twitter.com/silvano_trotta
https://www.globalresearch.ca/medical-doctor-warns-bacterial-pneumonias-rise-mask-wearing/5725848
https://www.globalresearch.ca/primary-purpose-mandatory-masking-foster-fear-say-acclaimed-researchers/5726651
https://jdmichel.blog.tdg.ch/archive/2020/11/02/bas-les-masques-310326.html
https://thediplomat.com/2020/10/amid-rising-panic-over-deaths-south-korean-government-urges-people-to-get-flu-shots/
https://solidarites-sante.gouv.fr/IMG/pdf/note_conseil_scientifique_26_octobre_2020.pdf
https://www.marianne.net/societe/118000-euros-de-msd-116000-euros-de-roche-faut-il-s-inquieter-des-liens-entre-labos-et
https://www.boursedirect.fr/fr/actualites/categorie/chiffre-d-affaires/amazon-ventes-record-au-3e-trimestre-grace-au-coronavirus-boursier-c6a04cb95c231da9db8e58417c328ebd684bab15
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