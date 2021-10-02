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NEW WORLD ORDER
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41 views • October 02, 2021
Dr Mahathir bin Mohamad:-
As well as being a trained medical Doctor, he was also the longest-serving Prime Minister by serving two terms totalling 24 years.
He is considered a Conservative and staunch nationalist and referred to as the 'Father of Modernism'..
He is the Secretary General for the non-aligned movement and has 23 International Honorary Awards from countries including Japan, Poland, Sweden, Russia, Spain, South Korea, India and Mexico.
At the height of the Covid Pandemic in 2020, Dr Mahathir resigned as Prime Minister.
In this rare clip from 2015, he gives his own account of the New World Order. Not too far in Australia we can see what's just happened.
Such leaders are very rare today.
A true Legend.
As well as being a trained medical Doctor, he was also the longest-serving Prime Minister by serving two terms totalling 24 years.
He is considered a Conservative and staunch nationalist and referred to as the 'Father of Modernism'..
He is the Secretary General for the non-aligned movement and has 23 International Honorary Awards from countries including Japan, Poland, Sweden, Russia, Spain, South Korea, India and Mexico.
At the height of the Covid Pandemic in 2020, Dr Mahathir resigned as Prime Minister.
In this rare clip from 2015, he gives his own account of the New World Order. Not too far in Australia we can see what's just happened.
Such leaders are very rare today.
A true Legend.
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