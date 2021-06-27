BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

OPP June 2021
Cy's Corner
Cy's Corner
2 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • June 27, 2021
This month’s episode features projects by:
Ellen Meredith: pallet wood box
Phill Gavin: anniversary sign (Steve Good Pattern)
Ron Sweat: Seahorse
June Bingham: Kookaburra (Kathy Wise Pattern), horse, Peacock clock (Sue May Pattern), deer
Jim Merrow: Red Jay (Judy Gale Roberts pattern)
Teresa: horse colored pencil drawing

Thanks to everyone who submitted projects for this month’s episode! I
If you would like to submit your project for a future episode of OPP please send me an email ([email protected]) with OPP in the subject line. Tell me about your project and send any pictures you’d like.
:)

_______________________________________________
Cy’s Corner Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-553423
Cy’s Corner Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner BitChute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DQcIoS0jzNVn/
Cy’s Corner Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOoeZFDsNp4US0BEvevTQmw
Cy’s Corner T-shirt Shop: https://cyscorner.wordpress.com/store/
Cy’s Corner Website: https://cyscorner.wordpress.com/
Cy’s Corner Instagram: https://instagram.com/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CysCornerShop/?ref=settings
Cy’s Corner Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/cyscorner

Cy’s Corner Theme songs by My Torn Genes: http://mytorngenes.com/

Cy’s email: [email protected]

Send me a sticker and I’ll send you one!
Cy’s Corner
P.O. Box 104
Prineville, Oregon
97754
Keywords
other peoples projects
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
CDC Revises U.S. Annual Plague Average Without Explanation, Lowering Estimate from 7 to 5 Cases

CDC Revises U.S. Annual Plague Average Without Explanation, Lowering Estimate from 7 to 5 Cases

Morgan S. Verity
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: Exploring the ingredients of childhood vaccines

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: Exploring the ingredients of childhood vaccines

Belle Carter
Study Links Night Owl Chronotype to Higher Risk of Disability Pension

Study Links Night Owl Chronotype to Higher Risk of Disability Pension

Morgan S. Verity
Study Finds Lower Cognitive Scores in 60s Linked to Higher Stroke Risk

Study Finds Lower Cognitive Scores in 60s Linked to Higher Stroke Risk

Douglas Harrington
Dietitians Say Boiling Sweet Potatoes May Help Manage Blood Sugar Better Than Roasting or Baking

Dietitians Say Boiling Sweet Potatoes May Help Manage Blood Sugar Better Than Roasting or Baking

Iva Greene
The nitrate paradox: How spinach protects the brain while tap water may pose a hidden risk

The nitrate paradox: How spinach protects the brain while tap water may pose a hidden risk

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy