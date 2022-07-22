ALEX JONES [FULL] Friday 7/22/22 • “The Great Reset” Is the Name of the Globalist War Against Humanity

FRIDAY LIVE: “THE GREAT RESET” IS THE NAME OF THE GLOBALIST WAR AGAINST HUMANITY – ITS GOAL IS THE ANNIHILATION OF HUMAN CIVILIZATION & THE EXTERMINATION OF 90% OF HUMANITYThe director of ‘Alex’s War,’ Alex Lee Moyer, arrives in-studio to break EXCLUSIVE details on the groundbreaking film globalists DO NOT want you to see! Also, special guest ‘Hotep Jesus’ is in-studio to make today’s broadcast legendary!

Today’s bombshell edition of The Alex Jones Show is LOADED with huge developments from the Biden White House including how Democrats declared open season on Republicans - all while the NWO plunges the world into a dystopian hellscape. DO NOT miss this!

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