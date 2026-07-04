The Forgotten Miracles Behind America’s Independence - Holiday Special - Bill Federer | FOC Show

On the Flyover Conservatives Show, William J. Federer joins David and Stacy Whited for a powerful 4th of July special uncovering the forgotten miracles behind America’s independence and the providential moments that helped shape the freest nation in history. From the fog that saved George Washington’s army, to the exposure of Benedict Arnold’s betrayal, to the unlikely international allies who helped defeat the British, Federer reveals the stories most Americans were never taught in school. He explains why America’s founding was not an accident, why history is the memory of a nation, and how “national Alzheimer’s” makes a people vulnerable to socialism, globalism, and cultural collapse. This episode is a reminder that liberty is an inheritance, America’s survival was nothing short of miraculous, and if we forget who we are, we risk losing everything God entrusted to us.





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WILLIAM J. FEDERER is a nationally known speaker, best-selling author, and president of Amerisearch, Inc., a publishing company dedicated to researching America's noble heritage.





Bill's American Minute radio feature is broadcast daily across America and by the Internet. His Faith in History television airs on the TCT Network on stations across America and via DirectTV.





Bill Federer

WEBSITE: https://americanminute.com/pages/about

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