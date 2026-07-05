THE BOOK OF JUDITH, 6:1-7:1-15, Pt. 3, 20260704

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(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)
Similar to the account of Queen Esther, our YAHWEH used the Jewish widow of Bethulia to entice King Nebuchadnezzar’s general Holofernes and behead him, when he trying to invade Jerusalem.
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Worship our EL ELYON, the MOST HIGH YAHWEH with us.
FCG Church Weekly Worship Schedule:
Sabbath: Saturday: 10:30 AM-11:30 AM (EST)
Mid-Week: Wednesday: 8:00 PM–9:00 PM (EST)
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