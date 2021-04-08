X22 REPORT - Bill Of Rights Under Attack, What Are Sealed? Are You Putting The Puzzle Together?

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X22 REPORT Ep. 2447b -
Bill Of Rights Under Attack, What Are Sealed? Are You Putting The Puzzle Together?
The puzzle is now coming together. People must fight for their freedom, it will not be given to you. Remember what is sealed? Is their another outside of DC? Mike Pompeo lets us know that our a Bill Of Rights is now under attack, its to fight. The people are now being exposed to the border crises, blackmail, insurrection, sedition, the MSM has been doing all the work for Trump, Trump has already been making his move, clandestinely.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.