Coup d’é Tat in the Land of Zep Tepi - Why the world did not end on 21 December, 2012 according to the Mayan Calendar
Published 16 hours ago

For our first post on Brighteon we deliver Blindspot 100 - on why the world did not come to an end on 21 December, 2021, as prophesied by the Mayan calendar and other paranoid Apocalyptomaniacs... It celebrates 100 deliveries, and re-introduces what Blindspot, brought to you from Bunker 42, somewhere in Southern Africa, is all about.

we will most likely post more in this realm, but, for other blindspots visit Blindspot on Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/BuiteboerBlindspot 

or - visit www.buiteboer.co.za 

Keywords
world war 3mayan calendarbook of the deadno apocalypsebuiteboer

