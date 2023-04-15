"FLOODS: A WORD TO THE 'STANS" - MIDDLE EAST DISASTERS FOR SIN & RELIGIOUS PERSECUTION

#FLOOD #MIDDLEEAST #AFGHANISTAN

Today's word: Middle Eastern nations [and many others in Asia who have similar practices] will suffer judgements of natural disasters. Tropical storms, floods, landslides, earthquakes and more will come to these regions that follow false religions. God wants these nations to repent and acknowledge Him as the only God. Religious persecution will arise in the last days even in tolerant nations, but God will punish those who shed the blood of believers.





Read this on TMV Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/25/flood-a-word-to-the-stans-pt-2-june-24-2019/





Prophecy from June 2019: Certain middle eastern (and also from other words, Asian countries) will experience hard floods because of false religion. There will be an increasing death toll in the disasters coming, people wailing from loss of life, stability of society, their homes and way of life. GOD IS CALLING ALL NATIONS TO REPENTANCE, why should men perish at such high rates simply because they will not come into knowledge of the truth? May Yea lift up the light of the gospel once more so that those outside the faith can have a final chance to choose Jesus Christ.



