Del Bigtree The HighWire EPISODE 351: WAR OF THE WORDS
Del Bigtree The HighWire EPISODE 351: WAR OF THE WORDS


Top Florida Health Official Wants Answers Over Potential mRNA Contamination; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on Scottish Care Home Nurse Whistleblower, New Evidence Links Daszak, Baric, in Wuhan Coverup, and Predictive Programming and The Manipulation of YOU; New Movie, Protocol 7, Exposes Mumps Vaccine Scandal; Protocol-7 to Debut at New Autism Health Summit in 2024


Guests: Joseph A. Ladapo, M.D. Ph.D., Dr. Andrew Wakefield, Tracy Slepcevic

