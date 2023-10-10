Culture War | Indoctrinate with Jesus | “Schoolhouse Rocked” Movie | Guest: Yvette Hampton | “Education is Not About Academics, It’s About Discipleship” | Homeschool

Today, Yvette Hampton joins the Moms on a Mission Podcast to expose myths of homeschooling and explains the dire need for our children to be indoctrinated with the truth of Jesus and a Godly worldview instead of the anti-God agenda of the public school system along with some private schools. She shares how she and her husband did not have children for the first 11 years of their marriage and they knew when they did, they definitely did not want to homeschool them. But, as God would have it, she shares how they found it helpful to do it for a short period of time. They fell in love with it so much that they sold everything they had, bought a SUV, a camper, and left Los Angeles, California traveling east to Georgia where some family lived. Yvette breaks it down to the thing that really matters. When our kids see Jesus, He is not going to ask them their math score. He will ask them if they fulfilled His call on their lives. Watch their movie, “Schoolhouse Rocked” by going to SchoolhouseRocked.com.





Indoctrination- “Teaching a doctrine, principle, or ideology, especially one with a specific point of view.”



