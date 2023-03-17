Create New Account
Low Intensity Roller use for my Fascia - Connective Tissue Disease, Myofascial Disease, the disabled and bedridden
MICHAEL JONAH
Published Yesterday |

Not giving advice. Sharing what works for me. Maybe this may be of help to you or someone you know. Remember inactivity is a pathway to further deterioration. I have become advanced using rollers, one two or three at a time, that have made a huge difference in not just mitigation, but better understanding my condition, and responses to various activities.

