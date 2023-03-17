Low Intensity Roller use for my Fascia - Connective Tissue Disease, Myofascial Disease, the disabled and bedridden

Not giving advice. Sharing what works for me. Maybe this may be of help to you or someone you know. Remember inactivity is a pathway to further deterioration. I have become advanced using rollers, one two or three at a time, that have made a huge difference in not just mitigation, but better understanding my condition, and responses to various activities.
