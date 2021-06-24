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Day 48 After The Vaccine Stage 2 Kidney Failure, BLEEDING GUMS AND SHE IS ANEMIC. WOW.
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128 views • June 24, 2021
Day 48 after taking the killer jab for this lady, she now has Stage 2 Kidney Failure, Bleeding Gums, and she is also anemic. It would seem this jab is death by degrees, like a slow and insidious disease for some.
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